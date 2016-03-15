OSLO, March 15 Norwegian companies are asking for fewer loans as the country's economy continues to slow amid the fall in oil prices, the head of Nordic bank Nordea's local unit said on Tuesday.

"The challenge is that many companies are sitting on the fence due to the uncertain outlook and are hesitant to come to us to ask for financing," Nordea Norway chief Snorre Storset told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Top business lobby NHO has previously said banks are tightening their credit practice, worsening a difficult situation for small and medium sized businesses, but Storset said his bank had not made cuts.

"We have not changed our loan policy, and our door is open both to new and existing clients," he added.

Storset said he expected Nordea's lending growth in Norway to be moderate this year.

"The competition in Norway is tough. There are many competitors with ambition to grow quite significantly, which is also reflected in prices," Storset added.

He declined to give an estimate for lending losses, but said there would be no big rise.

"We don't expect a dramatic increase in loan losses this year in Norway," Storset said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)