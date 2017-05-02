OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) -

** Nordea Markets has appointed Gaute Ulltveit-Moe to head its equities trading desk in Norway, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday

** He will start his job in August 2017 and lead a team of 10 people

** Ulltveit-Moe has, among other things, worked at Arctic Securities (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)