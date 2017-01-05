OSLO Jan 5 Thorodd Bakken, head of Nordea
Norway's Corporate & Investment Bank, expects more
restructuring to take place in the offshore supply shipping
industry in 2017, he told Reuters on the sidelines of a business
conference on Thursday:
* Markets remain very demanding for offshore supply ship
owners and it will continue to be so in 2017, he said
* Expect several restructurings to be completed, though they
may be followed by a second or even a third round of
restructuring as the market does not seem to improve
* It's important that consolidation continues, it has
started and it will continue
* Hopes Nordea's loan impairments from oil related industry
peaked in 2016
* Some of the key players in the Norwegian offshore supply
industry are Farstad, where a refinancing process with
Siem Oil Service Invest was terminated on Thursday, Solstad
Offshore and Havila Shipping
* Nordea is the Nordic region's largest bank and the second
largest in Norway
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, writing by Ole Petter Skonnord,
editing by Terje Solsvik)