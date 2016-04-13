STOCKHOLM, April 13 The Swedish central bank said on Wednesday a proposed reorganisation of Nordea would give the authorities more direct responsibility, leaving grounds for tightening requirements on the Nordic region's biggest bank.

Nordea has applied to Sweden's financial watchdog for permission to merge with its subsidiaries in Denmark, Finland and Norway, transforming the group into a branch rather than subsidiary structure.

In a comment on the proposed reorganisation, the Riksbank said such a change would give Swedish authorities more direct responsibility for the supervision and crisis management of the group's banking operations both in Sweden and abroad.

"The transformation into a branch structure will increase the scope of the Swedish state's, including the Riksbank's, undertakings," the Riksbank said in a statement on its website.

"There are hence grounds for tightening the requirements imposed on Nordea to strengthen the bank's resilience."

The Riksbank said Nordea should be subject to liquidity coverage requirements (LCR) in all significant currencies while the financial watchdog would be given sufficient resources to handle the increased need for supervision. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)