STOCKHOLM May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.

A Nordea spokesman said no formal decision regarding a move had been made yet.

Nordea, Europe's eighth-biggest bank by market capitalization, had threatened to move HQ if the Swedish government went ahead with plans to hike fees payed into a fund to shield tax payers in a banking future crisis.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)