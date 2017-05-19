BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
STOCKHOLM May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.
A Nordea spokesman said no formal decision regarding a move had been made yet.
Nordea, Europe's eighth-biggest bank by market capitalization, had threatened to move HQ if the Swedish government went ahead with plans to hike fees payed into a fund to shield tax payers in a banking future crisis.
(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9 - SEC filing