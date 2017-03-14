STOCKHOLM, March 14 Nordea could move
its headquarters from Sweden if the government adopts a proposal
to raise the fees lenders pay to the country's resolution fund,
the bank's chief executive told business daily Dagens Industri
(DI) on Tuesday.
The government last month said it had abandoned a proposal
for a payroll tax for financial services, commonly known as a
bank tax.
Instead it said it would raise the fee banks pay to the
resolution fund - money that is available to bail out failing
banks.
CEO Casper von Koskull said the bank - the Nordic region's
biggest - had told the Swedish government it was considering a
relocation of its headquarters.
"The resolution fee makes it impossible for us to say we
have the same rules in Sweden as in the rest of Europe. Of
course we need to consider and examine the alternatives," he
told DI.
The government has long sought to impose a financial
services tax, saying the sector - which is exempt from
value-added tax - is doing well and should pay more to the
state.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Jason Neely)