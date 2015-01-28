BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Nordea Chief Executive Christian Clausen said on Wednesday he did not expect increased loan losses in coming quarters as a result of recent sharp falls in oil prices.
"We have done the numbers on each individual customer. It is typically very large companies that are very well capitalized and pretty resilient even at these levels," he told Reuters after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.
"The coming quarters we do not expect increased losses." (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.