COPENHAGEN Dec 9 Nordic banking group
Nordea said on Friday it would raise its
lending rates in Denmark by up to 0.5 percentage point from Feb.
10 as the risk of losses had grown due to weak economic
conditions.
"The economic development in Denmark and Europe has
unfortunately been weaker than expected," Anders Jensen, head of
Nordea's Danish banking, said in a statement.
"That means that the risk of losses has risen again, at the
same time as the financial sector is experiencing high and
increasing costs of capital and funding," Jensen said.
Nordea's rate increase highlights the Danish banking
sector's funding woes, especially as it came just a day after
Denmark's central bank cut its lending rate by 0.4 point to a
record low of 0.80 percent to curb the crown currency.
Nordea's Denmark arm also said that it would cut rates on
certain loans linked to the central bank's rate on certificates
of deposit by 0.25 percentage point from Dec. 9.
The central bank cut its CD rate by 25 basis points on
Thursday to 0.40 percent at the same time as it cut the lending
rate by 15 bps more. The rate cuts followed a quarter point
decrease by the European Central Bank.
Nordea's flagging of higher rates ahead followed a similar
announcement from Danish rival Danske Bank which on
Dec. 6 said it would raise its lending rates by half a point due
to higher funding and capital costs.
It is unusual for commercial banks' rates to move in the
opposite direction to official rates, which underscores the
troubles banks have to obtain funding in the deepening European
credit crisis.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)