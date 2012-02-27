STOCKHOLM Feb 27 Nordea, the
Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Monday it will not take
any of the cheap three-year loans offered by the European
Central Bank this week, joining other Swedish banks who are
snubbing such help for a second time.
Nordea said at its fourth-quarter earnings report in January
it was considering participating in the ECB's second tranche due
this Wednesday following a December allotment which many say
helped avert a euro zone credit crunch.
Banks are expected to guzzle some half a trillion euros of
loans from the ECB, a Reuters poll of money market traders
showed on Monday.
"The ECB is not a natural part of our funding. We choose to
continue to borrow in the funding market," said Erik Durhan,
Nordea's spokesman.
Swedish banks already enjoy Europe's lowest
funding costs thanks to their strong capital buffers and
low-risk profiles. Unlike banks in other parts of Europe which
were locked out of the wholesale funding last year, Swedish
banks have had full access to markets.
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by David Cowell)