By Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM Jan 16 The head of wholesale banking for Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, expects a return of corporate confidence in its markets to lead to a pick up in deal activity and listings this year.

Nordea, dominant in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway and a major lender to the shipping sector, has grown by leaps and bounds in corporate banking since the 2008-2009 financial downturn, using its balance sheet of 626 billion euros ($851 billion) in assets to win customers in the region.

"I do think there will be more M&A," Casper von Koskull told Reuters in an interview.

"I think we may see structural M&A this year in sectors which need consolidation - defensive deals in telecoms, basic materials and more mature sectors."

He also believes that the dry spell for initial public offerings might be over, agreeing with recent comments in local media by NASDAQ-OMX Stockholm's vice president that there could be some 30 to 35 listings in the pipeline for the year, including on the smaller First North exchange.

There were only two IPOs on the main Stockholm exchange last year, both done in December, and 18 listings to the First North exchange for smaller companies in the Nordic region. In 2012 there were no listings on the main exchange at all.

"Investors are looking for return. In a low interest rate environment, equity markets are providing good returns. They are providing good exits for private equity players," he said.

Just this week, the Stockholm all-shares index climbed to an all-time high, gaining 15 percent in the past six months compared with a 6 percent rise in the previous 6 months.

MARKET SHARE

Nordea's aggressive focus on big institutional clients has given the region's go-to corporate bank - SEB - a run for its money as SEB has been busy until recently grappling with souring loans in the hard-hit Baltic region.

"We had the size, the balance sheet and commitment to our clients - we were there," von Koskull said.

"Many international banks left. Even the regional banks weren't as committed."

In the span of just five years, Nordea jumped to No. 3 from No. 15 in terms of merger and acquisition (M&A) and equity capital markets fees in the Nordics, trailing SEB and Goldman Sachs and ahead of Carnegie and Morgan Stanley, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Last year, Nordea served as joint advisor for Hakon Invest on its $3.1 purchase of Nordic grocer ICA from Dutch retailer Ahold. The deal was financed by assets and bridge financing from Nordea and Handelsbanken.

It also acted as joint advisor with Goldman Sachs and SEB for Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems, which last September agreed a joint venture with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for offshore wind turbines.

After spending more than a decade at Goldman Sachs, most recently as managing director and head of Nordic Investment Banking, von Koskull joined Nordea's executive management team in 2010 with Europe still deep in crisis.

He said the region had come a long way from a pledge by the European Central Bank to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, but still had a way to go, saying there needed to be harder evidence of recovery.

"I am much more optimistic. But this has been a crisis driven by leverage, and deleveraging takes time. I am optimistic - yes - but we will have a rocky road ahead. The banking industry is still adjusting," he said. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley, additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Anthony Barker)