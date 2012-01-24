STOCKHOLM Jan 24 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by value, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits on Tuesday but net loan losses were higher than forecast.

Operating profit for the period was 1.03 billion euros, beating a mean forecast for 953 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with a year-ago 1.07 billion.

Nordea said it stood by its target to reach a return on equity of 15 percent in a normalised economic environment.