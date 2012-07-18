STOCKHOLM, July 18 Nordic banking group Nordea
, the region's biggest bank, posted second-quarter
operating profits above expectations on Wednesday but said
slower economic growth in the region due to Europe's debt crisis
was affecting business.
Operating earnings in the second quarter were 1.1 billion
euros ($1.34 billion), against 945 million seen in a Reuters
poll and compared with the 949 million reported in the same
period a year ago.
"Even if the Nordic region stands out as a more stable part
of Europe, most countries still face declining economic growth,"
Chief Executive Christian Clausen said. "The lower activity
level is gradually reducing consumption and investments, which
means that the demand for loans and other banking services in
the Nordic market is low."
Nordea is the last of the four big Swedish banks to report
earnings. Swedish banking group Swedbank posted a
second-quarter operating profit that marginally beat forecasts
earlier on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)