STOCKHOLM, April 24 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by value, posted a slight rise in first quarter profits on Wednesday and forecast further stability in its troubled Danish and shipping portfolios.

Operating profit for the period was 1.06 billion euros, topping a mean forecast for 1.02 billion seen in a Reuters poll and compared with a year-ago 1.04 billion.

"Our credit quality continues to be robust," CEO Christian Clausen said in a statement. "We see confirmation that credit quality has stabilised in Denmark and shipping, and we expect further improvements in 2013 compared to 2012."

The bank expects to deliver capital efficiency gains of 35 billion euros in 2013-2015, of which 25 billion will be as early as this year. This will help keep its risk-weighted assets largely unchanged during the period, it said. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr)