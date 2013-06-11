STOCKHOLM, June 11 The chairman of Nordea
, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Tuesday that
dividends, rather than share buybacks, would be a more normal
way to distribute excess cash to shareholders.
Bjorn Wahlroos, who is also chairman of Finnish insurance
and investment group Sampo - Nordea's largest
shareholder - said that Nordea was on a fairly quick track to
having too much capital but that returning cash through buybacks
was not the "run-of-the-mill" option.
Nordea Chief Executive Officer Christian Clausen said in
March that options on returning cash to shareholders included
increasing the dividend payout ratio, paying a special dividend
or buying back shares. ž
Wahlroos referred to Sampo's own cautious stance on buybacks
over the last decade and said it has only bought back shares
when they were clearly undervalued.
"We think buybacks should be used very responsibly and in
reflection of a serious, or should I say considered, evaluation
of the share price," he told Reuters.
"We view dividends as the sort of normal way of distributing
excess capital to shareholders."
Wahlroos said Europe would face slow growth but less
volatility in the future and that the new banking landscape
meant any consolidation in Sweden was off the table for the next
few years.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr)