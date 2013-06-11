STOCKHOLM, June 11 The chairman of Nordea , the Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Tuesday that dividends, rather than share buybacks, would be a more normal way to distribute excess cash to shareholders.

Bjorn Wahlroos, who is also chairman of Finnish insurance and investment group Sampo - Nordea's largest shareholder - said that Nordea was on a fairly quick track to having too much capital but that returning cash through buybacks was not the "run-of-the-mill" option.

Nordea Chief Executive Officer Christian Clausen said in March that options on returning cash to shareholders included increasing the dividend payout ratio, paying a special dividend or buying back shares. ž

Wahlroos referred to Sampo's own cautious stance on buybacks over the last decade and said it has only bought back shares when they were clearly undervalued.

"We think buybacks should be used very responsibly and in reflection of a serious, or should I say considered, evaluation of the share price," he told Reuters.

"We view dividends as the sort of normal way of distributing excess capital to shareholders."

Wahlroos said Europe would face slow growth but less volatility in the future and that the new banking landscape meant any consolidation in Sweden was off the table for the next few years. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr)