STOCKHOLM, July 17 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank by value, posted in-line second-quarter
profits on Wednesday and said it expected an approval of its
advanced internal models for its corporate loan book to be
delayed a few months.
Operating profit for the period was 1.05 billion euros
($1.38 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.04 billion
seen in a Reuters poll and a year-ago 1.08 billion.
"We see a continued stabilisation of our credit quality," CEO
Christian Clausen said in a statement. "Loan losses declined to
22 basis points in the second quarter 2013. Loan losses in
Denmark and shipping declined."
