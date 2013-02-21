STOCKHOLM Feb 21 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, expects to have plenty of cash to return to shareholders since loan demand is likely to remain low for the next year or two.

"We have low loan demand, so we don't need to grow our capital very much which suggests we will probably repatriate quite a lot of our income to our shareholders," Christian Clausen told reporters.

"Right now, the demand is extremely low, therefore the capital we build can be repaid," he said.

Nordea had a core tier one capital level of 13.1 percent at the end of the fourth quarter. It has said it wants to keep its core tier one capital level above 13 percent. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr)