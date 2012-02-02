LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The European callable Lower Tier 2 market, which had not seen a fresh bank issue since 2008, sprang back to life this week when Nordea Bank priced a heavily oversubscribed deal.

The 10-year non-call five offering is likely to pique the interest of other issuers, who find callable structures much more attractive than bullets.

"This was the right name to test this structure and more issuers will look at this," said a syndicate banker away from the deal. "Having a deal out there will also make it a lot easier valuation-wise."

In order to appeal to the traditional investor base, the Nordea deal is a fixed-rate issue that is callable once. If not called, the coupon resets to the prevailing five-year mid-swaps rate plus 315bp, rather than switching into a floating rate.

"Investors did not like the old callable structures that flipped into floating, as this did not really suit their portfolio," a banker on the deal said.

"Here, even if Nordea passes on the call, investors can still hold the bonds."

Meanwhile, unlike the old-style deals that were callable on a quarterly basis, giving issuers a lot of optionality, the call event can only happen once.

Fixed to floating step-up callables was the Lower Tier 2 format of choice for banks until 2007, when the main buyer base -- the SIVS -- exploded as a result of the banking crisis.

This forced banks to turn to bullet structures, which appeal more to the real-money investor base but are much less efficient from a capital perspective.

Deutsche Bank hammered the final nail into the coffin at the end of 2008, when it broke the gentleman's agreement and chose to pass on a call on a Lower Tier 2.

That sparked concerns that other banks might also pass on calls, and leave their deals outstanding -- a major hurdle for investor appetite. Furthermore, under the new regulatory framework, banks are also prevented from including step-ups in their bank capital instruments, something investors have traditionally valued in callable instruments.

But Nordea's track record in calling its subordinated transactions -- 18 so far -- has shown the bank sticks to the unspoken rule of calling the LT2s at the first call date.

"Other borrowers will look at this," said a head of FIG syndicate on the deal. "While callables are banks' favoured structure, because so much more capital efficient, this will not be open to everyone."

A Lloyds liability management exercise conducted at the end of last year, in which the bank sought to change GBP4.9bn equivalent of subordinated debt into callable Lower Tier 2, showed the investor interest was there, a banker on the Nordea deal said.

"The performance of these deals shows that investors are happy to hold these instruments," he said.

A SMALL PREMIUM

The fact that Nordea paid only a small premium to get this week's deal away, over where it would have done a bullet trade, is another reason for other issuers to consider a similar structure.

The leads -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Nordea itself -- began marketing with initial price thoughts of 330bp, which was revised to 320bp +/- 5bp on the back of the strong demand. Final pricing was at 315bp over.

Bankers on the deal estimated that a new 10-year bullet would have priced at 290bp, meaning the premium for the callable versus bullet was around 25bp.

On a yield basis, however, the deal was cheaper than doing a 10-year, taking into account the swap curve, as it carried a yield just above 4.67% -- a 10-year would have had a coupon of around 5.25%.

The transaction received broad sponsorship from investors, with 350 accounts participating and a final book in excess of EUR4bn. Asset managers took 57%, banks 18%, insurance and pension funds 13%, hedge funds 10% and others 3%. UK/Ireland took 41%, Nordics 15%, Holland 10%, France 9%, Switzerland 8%, Germany 8%, Italy 6% and other 3%.

LEAP OF FAITH

Any potential issuer will have to believe that total capital will be important going forward. "Issuers are looking further down the track at bail-in for senior debt and thinking of how they can minimise the impact of resolution regime on their senior debt," said a hybrid structuring specialist on the deal. "From that point of view, Tier 2 is a good way of protecting your senior debt holders."

They will also have to a leap of faith on the question of regulatory treatment, trusting issues will be grandfathered.

"Our expectation is that this will be grandfathered," said one of the leads. "However it is something of a grey area. We have now seen a few sophisticated borrowers such as Standard Chartered and Lloyds do Lower Tier 2, so they clearly see value in the product."

In theory, the cut-off date to be sure to have an issue grandfathered was last summer, but bankers assume this could be extended under CRD4. Meanwhile the Nordea deal is as compliant as can be under Basel III, with the exception that it does not include non-viability language.

Should the deal not count, it does include a regulatory call at 101. Nordea can only call the deal if it loses 100% regulatory treatment and must execute the call within 90 days of the event happening.

The issue also includes language that allows Nordea to change the terms of the issue, as long as the change is not detrimental to the investors.

"European investors are quite focused on this topic, unlike the Asian investor base," said the hybrid specialist. According to a banker on the deal, some investors did not participate because of this, but were in a minority. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Marc Carnegie)