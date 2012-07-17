* Norway unit loan losses jump 55 pct in Q2
* Unit operating profit flat y/y at 1.57 bln crowns
* Partial group results released day early by mistake
* Full group results expected Wednesday as planned
(Adds statement, comment)
OSLO, July 17 The Norwegian unit of Nordea
, the biggest Nordic bank, on Tuesday posted a 2-percent
drop in net interest income and a significant jump in loan
losses, driven mainly by tough conditions in the shipping sector
and a squeeze on margins.
Operating profit at the unit was flat on the year-ago period
at 1.57 billion Norwegian crowns ($257.62 million), according to
a results statement published a day early by mistake.
The full report for the Nordea group, one of the biggest
lenders in Norway, will be released as planned on Wednesday.
Analysts cautioned against reading too much into the partial
results and the bank's shares eased 0.4 percent by 1314 GMT,
compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the wider Stockholm
blue-chip index
The results from Nordea's Norge Group follow last week's
solid second-quarter earnings report from DNB, Norway's
biggest bank, and forecast-beating results from Swedish peer SEB
on Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Handelsbanken, Sweden's
second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, disappointed
investors with second-quarter net interest income which was flat
on the quarter. It blamed weak margins in Sweden due to the low
interest rate environment.
Net interest income at Nordea's Norwegian unit fell to 2.27
billion, in line with a subdued Nordic banking sector hit by a
squeeze on bank margins from low interest rates.
Loan losses rose by 55 percent to 273 million crowns, Nordea
said.
"The tanker, dry cargo and containership markets are weak
with high pressure on vessel values and the outlook for these
sectors remains challenging," Nordea said.
The Nordea group is expected to report an operating profit
of 945 million euros in the second quarter, flat on the same
period a year ago, according to a mean forecast in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Its net interest income was seen flat on the quarter.
"Probably, Nordea is going to have a bit more headwinds than
their Swedish peers on net interest income... and due to loan
losses in Denmark and shipping," said Matti Ahokas, an analyst
at Handelsbanken.
($1 = 6.0943 Norwegian krones)
