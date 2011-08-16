* FSA says Nordea broke disclose rules
COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Danish financial market
regulators said on Tuesday they would ask police to investigate
Nordea Bank Denmark, a unit of Sweden's Nordea ,
for failing to report its financial interest in jewellery maker
Pandora in an investment analysis.
The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said Nordea had a
significant financial interest in Pandora at the time of the
analysis, which Nordea Corporate Finance had reviewed while
aware of the financial interest.
"It is the FSA's evaluation that the general disclaimer
does not sufficiently live up to the notice requirements
regarding the announcement of significant financial interests,"
the FSA said in a statement.
Nordea's indirect ownership in Pandora was at the time 3.9
percent, the FSA said. Before the company was listed on the
Copenhagen stock exchange, that stake was worth around 1.23
billion Danish crowns ($238.5 million), the FSA said.
"Nordea has taken note of the decision and the bank will in
the future adjust its practice to fit the practices of the FSA,"
a Nordea spokesman told Reuters.
Pandora was listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange in
October last year through a stock offering in which Nordea was
one of the arrangers.
Nordea's Copenhagen-listed shares traded down 2.3 percent at
0849 GMT in line with the bourse's benchmark index .
Shares in Pandora fell 1 percent.
($1 = 5.157 Danish Crowns)
