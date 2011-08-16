* FSA says Nordea broke disclose rules

COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Danish financial market regulators said on Tuesday they would ask police to investigate Nordea Bank Denmark, a unit of Sweden's Nordea , for failing to report its financial interest in jewellery maker Pandora in an investment analysis.

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said Nordea had a significant financial interest in Pandora at the time of the analysis, which Nordea Corporate Finance had reviewed while aware of the financial interest.

"It is the FSA's evaluation that the general disclaimer does not sufficiently live up to the notice requirements regarding the announcement of significant financial interests," the FSA said in a statement.

Nordea's indirect ownership in Pandora was at the time 3.9 percent, the FSA said. Before the company was listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange, that stake was worth around 1.23 billion Danish crowns ($238.5 million), the FSA said.

"Nordea has taken note of the decision and the bank will in the future adjust its practice to fit the practices of the FSA," a Nordea spokesman told Reuters.

Pandora was listed on the Copenhagen stock exchange in October last year through a stock offering in which Nordea was one of the arrangers.

Nordea's Copenhagen-listed shares traded down 2.3 percent at 0849 GMT in line with the bourse's benchmark index . Shares in Pandora fell 1 percent. ($1 = 5.157 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)