STOCKHOLM, June 12 Biggest Nordic bank Nordea said on Wednesday it was selling its Polish banking, life and financing businesses to PKO Bank Polski for 694 million euros, part of efforts to meet its financial targets and focus on core markets.

Nordea said in a statement that the deal was expected to lead to a minor capital gain and profit and loss effect.

"In addition, it has a positive impact on the Nordea Group's core tier 1 ratio of approximately 50 bp, of which approximately half is expected to be realised immediately on closing of the transaction," Nordea added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)