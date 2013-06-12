Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
STOCKHOLM, June 12 Biggest Nordic bank Nordea said on Wednesday it was selling its Polish banking, life and financing businesses to PKO Bank Polski for 694 million euros, part of efforts to meet its financial targets and focus on core markets.
Nordea said in a statement that the deal was expected to lead to a minor capital gain and profit and loss effect.
"In addition, it has a positive impact on the Nordea Group's core tier 1 ratio of approximately 50 bp, of which approximately half is expected to be realised immediately on closing of the transaction," Nordea added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.