COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 Nordic banking group Nordea will raise lending rates for private and business clients in Denmark by up to 0.5 percentage point from Nov. 4 to offset higher funding and other costs, its Danish arm said on Wednesday.

Nordea's rate rise followed similar announcements from Danish rivals Danske Bank and Jyske Bank last week.

"The reason for the rate increase is the tougher demands from authorities and investors as well as rising funding costs on the financial markets," Nordea Bank said in a statement.

Banks across Europe face increased requirements on capital and liquidity buffers in the wake of the financial crisis.

Michael Rasmussen, head of Nordea in Denmark, said in the statement that the bank aimed to maintain its high credit rating and thereby ensure it could continue offering competitively priced products to clients.

"We are therefore taking a series of initiatives to reduce the bank's internal costs, but in this new market situation it is necessary also to raise prices," Rasmussen said.

Commercial banks in Denmark are raising rates even though the central bank has been cutting secondary policy rates to try to curb the strength of the crown currency in line with its mandate and is expected to cut rates further soon.

Increased funding costs are a reflection of the widespread turmoil on financial markets and worries that more small Danish banks could become insolvent, which is a cost borne by the whole banking sector.

International funding markets froze up for all but the handful of biggest Danish banks and credit default swaps on Danish government debt widened after the collapse in June of small institution Fjordbank Mors.

Fjordbank Mors was the ninth Danish bank to fall into the hands of state administrators since the financial crisis began in 2008. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)