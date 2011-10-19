* Q3 op profit 566 mln euros, missing 738 mln fcast in poll

* Net result from items at fair value falls 69 pct from pvs quarter

* Targets 15 pct ROE in "normalised" macro environment

* Shares up 0.8 pct, in line with Stockholm blue chip index (Adds CEO quotes, background)

By Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 Rocky markets squeezed income at number one Nordic bank Nordea in the third quarter though the bank vowed it would be one of Europe's most profitable when economies stabilise.

Nordic banks have benefited from a strong recovery in the region after the economic downturn, but growth at home now looks far less robust.

The debt crisis in southern Europe has already led the Swedish government to slash its economic growth outlook for next year while the central banks in Sweden and Norway have warned of worsening fallout from euro zone woes.

"It has been one of Europe's most dramatic and problematic quarters in the history of the euro," Nordea CEO Christian Clausen said in a statement.

"The market turmoil had a negative impact on the result, despite no direct exposure to the PIIGS (Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain) countries."

Nordea's operating profit for the period was 566 million euros ($775 million), far below a mean forecast of 738 million in a Reuters poll and compared with 949 million in the previous quarter.

"It's basically the weak trading income, and that's natural in a turbulent market like this," said Antti Saari, an analyst at Pohjola Bank.

Items at fair value, which includes trading, landed at 111 million, below a 294 million forecast in the poll and almost 70 percent below the second quarter.

Loan losses in Denmark, a trouble spot due to a struggling property sector, rose in the quarter while the bank said there were also uncertainties about risks in shipping, a sector which has been hit by bankruptcies and restructurings.

"It is clearly a miss, but it is coming from one-offs and trading, which we aren't worried about," said Andreas Hakansson at Exane BNP Paribas.

"Looking at the underlying figures such as net interest income, provision intake and credit losses, it looks better than expected."

CAPITAL AND COSTS

Nordea, whose shares were up 1.16 percent by 1210 GMT, ahead of the Stockholm blue-chip index , is the first Nordic bank to report third-quarter earnings.

Swedish rivals Swedbank (SWEDa.ST), Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) and SEB (SEBa.ST) and Norway's DnB NOR all report next week.

Nordea, like many of its peers in Europe, has focused on slashing costs to boost profitability as tougher rules on capital force banks around the world to keep stronger balance sheets.

In August, it said 2,000 jobs, or 6 percent of its staff, would have to go over the next two years. The bank took a 171 million charge related to lay-offs which analysts said was slightly higher than anticipated.

The cost-cutting is part of its plan to be among top-league European banks and on Wednesday it set a target for ROE of 15 percent "in a normalised macroeconomic environment".

Sweden's finance minister has been critical of such profitability targets and a central bank deputy governor has said such levels of profitability will not be necessary given tougher capital and liquidity demands.

But Clausen said the bank would have to target a certain level of ROE in order to attract investors, capital and funding.

"Banks have taken in a lot of capital and the lowering of the present ROE levels -- significantly below 10 percent -- are simply too low because the cost of capital in banks is higher," Clausen told Reuters. "Banks have to do something to increase profitability."

Nordea had an ROE of just 6.5 percent in the quarter after 11 percent in the second quarter.

The bank is expected to lay out a more detailed plan that will help keep costs largely unchanged for a "prolonged period of time" at its capital markets day next Wednesday in London.

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)