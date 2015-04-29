(Updates with details, background)
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter
operating profit above forecasts on Wednesday as strong income
from risk management offset lower interest income.
Nordea said the first quarter had seen a very strong
increase in volatility. The Swiss National Bank's decision to
abandon its currency peg, speculation with the Danish crown and
the Swedish central bank's move into negative interest rate
territory all increased customers' need for risk management.
"Exceptionally low interest rates put pressure on our net
interest margins but also create higher demand for our products
and services in other parts of the bank," Chief Executive
Christian Clausen said in a statement.
The net result from items at fair value, which includes,
hedging and other types of risk management for customers, rose
to 644 million euros from 411 million in the year-ago period,
easily beating markets expectations for 385 million.
Operating profit for the period was 1.41 billion euros
($1.54 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.16 billion
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.11 billion.
Interest rate margins were hit by extremely low interest
rates in several of Nordea's main markets. The Swedish central
bank has slashed its benchmark interest rate twice to a record
low of -0.25 percent during the quarter while Denmark lowered
its deposit rate to -0.75 percent.
The pressures saw net interest income, which includes income
from mortgages and loans to companies, fall to 1.29 billion
euros from 1.36 billion a year ago, which was also lower than
expected 1.32 billion.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)