STOCKHOLM, July 16 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported second-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Thursday but said deposit margins were pressured by low interest rates.

Operating profit for the period was 1.24 billion euros ($1.35 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.19 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 935 million.

Nordea also said it had initiated talks with regulators in the Nordic countries to simplify the legal structure by changing the Norwegian, Danish and Finnish subsidiary banks to branches. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)