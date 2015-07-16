* Nordea Q2 operating profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 16 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported second-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Thursday as improved cost controls and improved loan losses compensated for lower interest income.

Interest income was hit by extremely low interest rates in several of Nordea's main markets. The Swedish central bank has slashed its benchmark interest for a third time this year in July to a record low of -0.35 percent while Denmark kept its deposit rate at -0.75 percent.

"The second quarter was characterised by high volatility in both the bond and equity markets," CEO Christian Clausen said in the report. "Interest rates continued to come down which pressured the deposit margins."

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages and loans to companies, fell to 1.31 billion euros from 1.37 billion a year ago, but was a tad higher than the expected 1.30 billion.

However, the bank was able to compensate due to higher commission fees, improving cost control and lower loan losses. Operating profit for the period rose to 1.24 billion euros ($1.35 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.19 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 935 million.

Loan losses fell to 103 million euros from 135 million a year ago, which was better than the expected 136 million.

In a bid to reduce administration and improve efficiency, Nordea said it had initiated talks with regulators in the Nordic countries to simplify the legal structure by changing the Norwegian, Danish and Finnish subsidiary banks to branches. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)