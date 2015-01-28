* Nordea raises dividend, says aims for further rises

* Pay-out ratio was 70 pct 2014

* Nordea says expect low growth in 2015 (Adds details)

By Johan Ahlander

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, raised its dividend by 44 percent after reporting higher fourth-quarter profits and said further payout increases were possible this year, sending its shares to a record high.

The bank, flush with cash after years of building capital reserves, raised its proposed dividend to 0.62 euro per share, from 0.43 last year, representing a payout ratio of around 70 percent of profits. Analysts had expected a dividend of 0.57 euro a share.

"We expect to be able to raise dividends further," Chief Executive Christian Clausen told Reuters. He said a payout ratio of 75 percent was possible if lending growth remained at current levels of 4 percent per year.

Banks in the Nordic region have been some of Europe's most profitable lenders, but sluggish economic growth and tough regulatory demands are forcing them to keep a close eye on costs.

Nordea, one of the first big European banks to report fourth-quarter results, said it expected limited lending growth in 2015 and that it would continue with an efficiency programme, aiming for a 5 percent cost reduction in local currencies in 2015 versus 2013.

"We will not deliver that much top-line growth but lower costs and higher capital efficiency. We believe we can have a good year in 2015," Clausen said.

Nordea's shares were up 6.7 percent at 1211 GMT, outperforming the Stockholm blue-chip index which was up 1.1 percent.

"The big positive is the dividend." Nick Anderson, banking analyst at Berenberg said. "It's really, really good news and it's clearly been very well received. Much better than expected and they clearly leaving the door open for it go higher still in 2015."

Clausen said the years of having to meet increased capital requirements had probably come to an end for now. The bank already complies with Sweden's capital rules, which are some of the toughest in the world.

He also said he did not expect increased loan losses in coming quarters linked to the fall in oil prices.

"We have done the numbers on each individual customer. It is typically very large companies that are very well capitalised and pretty resilient even at these levels."

Operating profit in the quarter rose 15 percent compared to last year to 1.16 billion euros, driven by lower costs and improved net commission income. This was in line with a mean forecast of 1.15 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Editing by Alistair Scrutton, Kim Coghill and Jane Merriman)