* Nordea Q4 operating profit lags forecast

* Proposes dividend of 0.64 euros/share

* Changes payout policy to "achieve a yearly increase" (Adds details, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported underlying profit below expectations in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, raised its dividend less than analysts expected and changed its dividend policy.

Interest income in the quarter was under continued pressure from extremely low interest rates in several of Nordea's main markets.

The Swedish central bank has kept its benchmark interest at a record low of -0.35 percent since July last year while Denmark has near record low rates of -0.65 percent.

"2015 was a challenging year with exceptionally low interest rates, geopolitical tensions and market turmoil," new Nordea CEO Casper von Koskull said in the report.

The bank raised its proposed dividend to 0.64 euro per share, up from 0.62 euro last year but lower than expected 0.66 euro per share. The payout corresponded to a 70 percent pay-out ratio, unchanged from last year's dividend.

The bank changed its dividend policy to a less specific "achieve a yearly increase in the dividend per share." Nordea's previous dividend policy was to pay out at least 75 percent of profits for the fiscal years 2016-2018.

Swedish regulators have hiked capital requirements in several steps over the last few years and the FSA said in November that Swedish banks would have to increase risk-weights in their risk models, meaning lenders will have to hold more capital against its borrowings.

Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages and loans to companies, fell to 1.24 billion euros from 1.36 billion a year ago, a tad lower than the expected 1.26 billion.

Operating profit for the period was 1.03 billion euros, below a mean forecast of 1.19 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and down from a year-ago profit of 1.16 billion. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)