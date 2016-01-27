* Nordea Q4 operating profit lags forecast
* Proposes dividend of 0.64 euros/share
* Changes payout policy to "achieve a yearly increase"
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank by market value, reported underlying
profit below expectations in the fourth quarter on Wednesday,
raised its dividend less than analysts expected and changed its
dividend policy.
Interest income in the quarter was under continued pressure
from extremely low interest rates in several of Nordea's main
markets.
The Swedish central bank has kept its benchmark interest at
a record low of -0.35 percent since July last year while Denmark
has near record low rates of -0.65 percent.
"2015 was a challenging year with exceptionally low interest
rates, geopolitical tensions and market turmoil," new Nordea CEO
Casper von Koskull said in the report.
The bank raised its proposed dividend to 0.64 euro per
share, up from 0.62 euro last year but lower than expected 0.66
euro per share. The payout corresponded to a 70 percent pay-out
ratio, unchanged from last year's dividend.
The bank changed its dividend policy to a less specific
"achieve a yearly increase in the dividend per share." Nordea's
previous dividend policy was to pay out at least 75 percent of
profits for the fiscal years 2016-2018.
Swedish regulators have hiked capital requirements in
several steps over the last few years and the FSA said in
November that Swedish banks would have to increase risk-weights
in their risk models, meaning lenders will have to hold more
capital against its borrowings.
Net interest income, which includes income from mortgages
and loans to companies, fell to 1.24 billion euros from 1.36
billion a year ago, a tad lower than the expected 1.26 billion.
Operating profit for the period was 1.03 billion euros,
below a mean forecast of 1.19 billion in a Reuters poll of
analysts and down from a year-ago profit of 1.16 billion.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)