STOCKHOLM, July 20 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank, reported second-quarter operating profit
above market expectations on Wednesday and said margin pressure
on net interest income was levelling off and was expected to
improve the coming six months.
Operating profit for the period was 1.22 billion euros
($1.34 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.16 billion
seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.24 billion.
The bank said also said an internal inquiry into the Panama
Papers scandal showed no evidence bank employees had proactively
contributed to customers tax evasion but that it had decided on
a number of actions, including stricter governance of its
Luxembourg subsidiary.
Nordea said it had blocked 68 accounts where suspicious
indications were found and vowed to no longer assist customers
with the administration of offshore structures.
($1 = 0.9082 euros)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)