STOCKHOLM, July 20 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, reported second-quarter operating profit above market expectations on Wednesday and said margin pressure on net interest income was levelling off and was expected to improve the coming six months.

Operating profit for the period was 1.22 billion euros ($1.34 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.16 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.24 billion.

The bank said also said an internal inquiry into the Panama Papers scandal showed no evidence bank employees had proactively contributed to customers tax evasion but that it had decided on a number of actions, including stricter governance of its Luxembourg subsidiary.

Nordea said it had blocked 68 accounts where suspicious indications were found and vowed to no longer assist customers with the administration of offshore structures.

($1 = 0.9082 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)