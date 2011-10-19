STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Nordea , the Nordic region's biggest bank by value, posted third-quarter operating profits that were below forecasts on Wednesday and said it would target a 15 percent return on equity in a normalised macroeconomic environment.

Operating profit for the period was 566 million euros ($775 million), below a mean forecast for 738 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with 949 million in the previous quarter.

Net interest income of 1.38 billion was largely in line with analyst forecasts for 1.35 billion in the poll.

($1 = 0.731 Euros)