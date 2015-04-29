STOCKHOLM, April 29 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter operating profit above forecasts on Wednesday as strong income from risk management offset lower interest income.

Operating profit for the period was 1.41 billion euros ($1.54 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.16 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.11 billion.

The bank said the first quarter had seen very strong increase in both volatility and customer activity in the capital markets.

"Exceptionally low interest rates put pressure on our net interest margins but also create higher demand for our products and services in other parts of the bank," Chief Executive Christian Clausen said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)