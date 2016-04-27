British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported first-quarter operating profit that missed forecasts on Wednesday as its core net interest income landed below expectations.
Operating profit for the period was 1.01 billion euros ($1.14 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.07 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.41 billion.
"Net Interest Income has been under severe pressure due to lower interest rates and low volume growth," CEO Casper von Koskull said in a statement. "Lending margins were stable, and going forward, we expect to see improving lending margins." ($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)
