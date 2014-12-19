STOCKHOLM Dec 19 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, said on Friday it is likely to reduce its exposure to Russia over time although its business is strong in the country.

"We have a strong credit quality so our position (in Russia) is very good. However, the Nordic and Baltic countries are our main strategy, so Russia is a bit off," said Rodney Alfven, head of investor relations at Nordea.

"It is reasonable to believe that over time we will reduce our exposure to Russia. "

Nordea's lending in Russia is 6.6 billion euro, about 2 percent of the company's total lending. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Anna Ringstrom)