STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 Sweden's centre-right
government said on Tuesday it would sell its remaining 7.0
percent stake in Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest
bank.
The government said in a statement the proceeds from the
sale would be used to pay down the country's national debt.
"The purpose of the sale is to sell the state's entire
holding in Nordea," the government said.
The government said the sale was targeted at Swedish and
international institutional investors through an accelerated
bookbuilding which will be launched immediately, with pricing
and allocation on Wednesday.
