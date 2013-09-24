STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 Sweden's centre-right government said on Tuesday it would sell its remaining 7.0 percent stake in Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank.

The government said in a statement the proceeds from the sale would be used to pay down the country's national debt.

"The purpose of the sale is to sell the state's entire holding in Nordea," the government said.

The government said the sale was targeted at Swedish and international institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding which will be launched immediately, with pricing and allocation on Wednesday. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)