STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 Price guidance for the
Swedish government's sale of its remaining stake in Nordea
, the Nordic region's biggest bank, has been set at
between 75.50 and 76 Swedish crowns, a source familiar with the
deal said on Wednesday.
Nordea shares closed at 79.2 crowns on Tuesday. A price at
the middle of the range would represent a 4.4 percent discount
to the closing price.
The government said earlier it had appointed Morgan Stanley
as global coordinator and joint bookrunner and BofA Merrill
Lynch, Carnegie and Goldman Sachs International as joint
bookrunners in the transaction.
The deal was expected to be priced and allocated on
Wednesday, the government said.
