COPENHAGEN Dec 20 Nordea, one of the world's biggest shipping lenders, believes the industry may be approaching the end of its five-year slump, helped by rising global trade and a slowdown in the supply of new ships, a senior executive from the bank said.

The global shipping sector has been hit by something of a perfect storm in recent years, with a glut of new ships arriving on the market just as the 2008-2009 financial crisis struck.

Like other lenders to the struggling sector, Nordea has suffered from several quarters of losses in that part of its loan book. It has lent almost 12 billion euros ($16.4 billion) to the shipping, offshore and oil services sector, or 3.5 percent of the bank's total lending.

Casper von Koskull, head of wholesale banking at Nordea, saw signs the sector's fortunes were turning.

"Has Christmas come to the shipping industry? Probably not, but we have seen a stabilisation in the latter part of 2013 and I expect stabilisation or even improvement to continue in 2014," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Already, the bank's loan losses in shipping shrank 41 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, reaching their lowest level in two years.

"An improvement has started earlier than we thought one year ago," von Koskull said.

Some of the world's biggest lenders to the industry are scaling down their exposure to shipping.

Shipping finance sources have cited Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group as well as Germany's Commerzbank and HSH among European banks seeking to sell shipping loans as part of a strategy to strengthen their balance sheets.

Nordea's von Koskull said such sales were not on the cards for Nordea and that the bank remained "extremely committed" to the sector.

Ship owners took a bullish stance in the years running up to the crisis. At the peak in 2007, the order book in some segments stood at 50 percent of outstanding capacity.

"The enormous globalisation that drove the demand drove all the players to build new capacity," von Koskull said.

Since then, the valuation for some vessels has collapsed 60 to 80 percent.

But von Koskull believes supply and demand fundamentals hold, saying that growth in global trade over time has outpaced growth in economic output.

"The demand has always been there, and will continue to go up," he said.

The World Trade Organization has forecast growth of 2.5 percent for 2013 in merchandise exports - 90 percent of which go by sea - and 4.5 percent next year.

