BRIEF-Ningbo Fuda returns to black in 2016 with net profit of 127.4 mln yuan
* Says it returns to net profit of 127.36 million yuan ($18.49 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.16 billion yuan year ago
STOCKHOLM May 27 Nordea, the Nordic regions biggest bank by market value, set new financial targets for the next three years on Wednesday, including a raised dividend target.
The bank said it was aiming for a dividend payout ratio of at least 75 percent in the 2016-2018 period. In 2014 Nordea had a dividend payout ratio of 70 percent, excluding a charge for writedowns of intangible assets.
Nordea said return on equity should be above the Nordic peer average. The bank previously had a return on equity target of 13 percent.
It said it aimed for a less than 1 percent annual cost increase in coming years. In the 2013-2015 period the target was to reduce costs by 5 percent, in local currency.
Nordea also said its common equity tier 1 capital ratio should include a management buffer of 50-150 basis points above the regulatory requirement. (Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; editing by Sven Nordenstam)
JOHANNESBURG, March 28 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan landed home on Tuesday a day after President Jacob Zuma ordered him to return from an investor roadshow in Britain, fuelling speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.