Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
HELSINKI, March 7 Finland's financial industry watchdog issued a warning to the Finnish subsidiary of Nordea , the biggest bank in the Nordic region, for repeated delays in transmitting bank payments.
The Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement Nordea Bank Finland breached the Finnish payment services act and failed to fix its systems during 2011-2013.
"In many cases, the disruptions involved tens of thousands of payments," the authority said.
Other Finnish banks had only individual payment delays during the period and thus did not breach the law, it said.
Finnish law requires that salaries and pensions must show in customers' accounts during the due date.
The watchdog said Nordea had since partly corrected the problems and no delays in breach of the law had occurred since July.
Nordea said in a statement it would make further system improvements to prevent any delays in the future. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, March 14 Nasdaq Inc has provided blockchain technology to run a new exchange to trade guaranteed advertising contracts as more mainstream finance projects using the record keeping software move into the real world.
DUBAI, March 14 Kuwait’s $8 billion debut international bond issue traded close to Abu Dhabi bonds in the secondary market on Tuesday, suggesting the Gulf's gold standard for sovereign debt now has competition for investors' attention.