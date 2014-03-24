UPDATE 2-UBS faces French trial in long-running tax case
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)
STOCKHOLM, March 24 Nordea : * To divest all its shares in nets holding a/s * Says nordea's total proceeds of the divestment will be around DKK 3,500
million (approximately EUR 470 million * Says tax-free capital gain of almost DKK 2,700M (approximately EUR 360
million) to be recognised at closing of the transaction * Says the transaction is expected to positively impact nordea's core tier 1
ratio with close to 25 bp * Says Nordea will receive the dividend for 2013 totalling DKK 103 million
(approximately EUR 14 million).
* Trial for tax fraud, money laundering -source (Updates with comment from French senate, details)
March 20 Puerto Rico's governor on Monday proposed measures to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million requested by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
DAR AS SALAAM, March 20 The World Bank will lend Tanzania $2.4 billion over the next three years to finance infrastructure projects, the bank's president Jim Yong Kim said on Monday.