STOCKHOLM, March 24 Nordea : * To divest all its shares in nets holding a/s * Says nordea's total proceeds of the divestment will be around DKK 3,500

million (approximately EUR 470 million * Says tax-free capital gain of almost DKK 2,700M (approximately EUR 360

million) to be recognised at closing of the transaction * Says the transaction is expected to positively impact nordea's core tier 1

ratio with close to 25 bp * Says Nordea will receive the dividend for 2013 totalling DKK 103 million

(approximately EUR 14 million).