BRIEF-Galliford Try confirms it approached Bovis and proposed all share merger
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis
STOCKHOLM, July 9 Nordea : * Nordea's divestment of its shares in Nets Holding a/s completed * Says divestment leading to a tax-free capital gain of approximately DKK 2.8
billion (EUR 378 million) that will be recognised during the third quarter.
SHANGHAI, March 13 China stocks posted their best gains in three weeks on Monday after a senior research official said over the weekend that the world's second-largest economy was on steadier footing.