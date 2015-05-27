STOCKHOLM May 27 Nordea : * Sets financial targets for 2016-2018 * Says to have dividend payout ratio of at least 75% * says to have return on equity (roe) above the nordic peer

average * Says to have less than 1% average annual cost increase * Says risk exposure amount (rea) to be largely unchanged * Says to have a capital policy that states that the cet1 capital ratio should

include a management buffer of 50-150 bps above the regulatory requirement * Says this is in total expected to imply an annual total dividend growth

(cagr) of more than 10% Link to press release: here