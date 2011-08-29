* Nordea says 2,000 jobs to go in 2011, 2012

* Says costs rise due to regulations facing all banks

* Eyes 15 percent return on equity (Adds CFO quotes)

By Sven Nordenstam and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 Nordea , the biggest Nordic bank, is to slash 2,000 jobs, 6 percent of its staff, over the next two years, as new global regulations increase costs for the sector.

Global banks have announced close to 50,000 job reductions in recent months in the face of sluggish economic growth, volatile markets and regulatory changes intended to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

"The new regulations which are gradually being introduced mean that it is going to be more expensive to be a bank," Nordea Chief Financial Officer Fredrik Rystedt told Reuters after the bank announced the job cuts, some of the biggest in recent years in the Nordic region.

The bank said in a statement it had initiated negotiations with unions on 500 to 650 job cuts in Denmark, Finland and Sweden, respectively, and another 200 to 300 in Norway.

Nordea has 1,400 branches and more than 34,000 employees.

Nationalised Dutch bank ABN AMRO said last week it was shedding 2,350 jobs, while Switzerland's biggest bank UBS AG said it would axe 3,500 employees.

Rystedt said the job cuts were in line with a previous announcement that the bank would focus on reining in costs in the quarters ahead and had no direct relation to worries about the impact of southern Europe's debt crisis.

"The turbulence just underlines the need to do this quickly," he said.

Nordic banks bounced back relatively quickly following a deep downturn that hit customers in areas such as the Baltics.

They have also benefited as investors have sought a safe haven to ride out the debt storm troubling the euro zone.

Capital levels in the region are among the highest in Europe. Nevertheless, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg took a swipe at another bank, Swedbank, (SWEDa.ST) at the weekend for its plans to dole out cash to shareholders through buybacks.

"By initiating measures to increase profitability early, we safeguard our good rating, competitive funding and thus our ability to offer products and services at the right price to our customers. The alternative -- to wait and see -- is not an option," Nordea Chief Executive Christian Clausen said in the statement.

"We think that this is very positive. We see an environment where revenues will grow more slowly than expected, and that is why it is so important that banks meet that with reduced costs," said Andreas Hakansson, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas.

"One can of course also say that 6 percent of the number employed was somewhat more than I had expected, so I interpret this as something clearly positive."

Nordea has said it wants to reach return on equity levels (ROE) of around 15 percent and plans later this year to detail a strategy that would help keep costs largely unchanged for a "prolonged period of time".

Nordea shares were up more than 1 percent at 1100 GMT, broadly in line with the wider Stockholm blue-chip index but below a 1.4 percent increase in the European banking index . (Additional reporting by Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by Erica Billingham and Will Waterman)