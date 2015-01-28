BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Nordea : * CFO says strongly believes can raise ROE in 2015 Link to press release:
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.