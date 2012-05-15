COPENHAGEN May 15 The head of Danish shipping
company D/S Norden said on Tuesday that the dry-bulk
market was at its weakest level in 25 years and the weakness
offers an opportunity to acquire vessels.
Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen also told Reuters that
Norden could use its financial strength for acquisitions or to
build confidence among customers, such as those in the mining
industry.
Norden wrote $300 million off the value of its fleet in the
first quarter to bring values into line with current ship
prices, but said its financial position was strong with an
equity ratio of 85 percent and cash and securities of $450 in
hand.
"Norden's financial strength gives huge opportunities to buy
assets," Mortensen said. "We are looking at opportunities to
grow in both dry bulk and tankers."
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)