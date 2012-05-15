COPENHAGEN May 15 The head of Danish shipping company D/S Norden said on Tuesday that the dry-bulk market was at its weakest level in 25 years and the weakness offers an opportunity to acquire vessels.

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen also told Reuters that Norden could use its financial strength for acquisitions or to build confidence among customers, such as those in the mining industry.

Norden wrote $300 million off the value of its fleet in the first quarter to bring values into line with current ship prices, but said its financial position was strong with an equity ratio of 85 percent and cash and securities of $450 in hand.

"Norden's financial strength gives huge opportunities to buy assets," Mortensen said. "We are looking at opportunities to grow in both dry bulk and tankers." (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)