COPENHAGEN Nov 15 The head of Danish shipping company D/S Norden said on Tuesday that 2012 and 2013 would be challenging years and the company will focus on controlling costs.

Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen also told Reuters that Norden had a "very interesting pipeline" of large contract projects for the future.

His remarks came after Norden reported third-quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations but raised guidance for full-year 2011 earnings based on prospects for a solid fourth quarter. (Reporting by Jakob Vesterager)