* Second-quarter EBIT $21.1 mln vs $26.1 mln forecast
* Keeps guidance for 2011 EBIT of $55-95 mln
* Shares fall 4 pct
By Jakob Vesterager and John Acher
COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Danish shipper D/S Norden
reported a steeper-than-forecast drop in operating
profit for the second quarter, hit by falling freight rates,
though its CEO said he expected some recovery for the sector
this year.
The dry-bulk and tanker shipping group maintained its
guidance for lower 2011 results as it posted earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) of $21.1 million in the three months to
end-June, down from $86.5 million a year earlier.
The result missed an average estimate of $26.1 million in a
Reuters poll of analysts whose EBIT forecasts ranged from $17.0
million to $50.0 million.
"The result was much better than expected in tankers and
slightly weaker in bulkers," Nordea Markets said in a note to
clients, adding that second-quarter earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was ahead of its
estimate but below consensus.
Shares in Norden fell 4.12 percent by 0903 GMT,
underperforming a 2.19 percent drop in the Copenhagen bourse's
bluechip index .
"We believe the tanker market will recover a bit (this
year)," Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters. "Dry
bulk continues to be somewhat challenging."
"We are in a traditional low cycle, and we have sailed
rather satisfactorily through the first half of the year and now
are in a low season for product tankers, and we think that will
pick up a bit as the year progresses," Mortensen said.
Mortensen said that the Norden dry-bulk fleet's 94 percent
contract coverage for this year means it is shielded from swings
in the market.
"Expectations for the profit for the year remain unchanged,"
Norden said in its report, reiterating its guidance for 2011
EBITDA of $135 million to $175 million and EBIT between $55
million and $95 million.
Norden posted EBITDA of $239.6 million and EBIT of $222.5
million for 2010.
The dry-bulk market remained on a downward trend in the
second quarter, with the Baltic Dry Index dropping 8
percent, taking the index's decrease to 20 percent for the first
half, Norden said.
The product tanker market in the quarter was mainly driven
by exports from the U.S. Gulf and strong demand in South America
and Africa, the company said.
Norden's active fleet comprised 210 vessels at the end of
the second quarter, in addition to which it had 40 vessels on
order at shipyards, it said.
Norden said it was in a strong position to take advantage of
future investment opportunities, with cash and securities of
$498 million and undrawn credit facilities of $113 million at
the end of the second quarter.
That compares with outstanding payments on its vessel
building programme of $350 million falling due in 2011-2013, the
company said.
"We still have a newbuilding programme, and our cash will be
used to take advantage of the opportunities that a cyclical
market offers, for example the four new tankers we have bought,"
Mortensen said.
"And it will be used to develop the business and reward
shareholders -- we would very much like to make an acquisition,
but we have nothing specific in our sights," he added.
(Editing by Erica Billingham and Hans-Juergen Peters)