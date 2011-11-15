(Adds details, quotes, share price)
* Q3 EBIT $14.9 mln vs avg forecast of $15.9 mln
* Company raises 2011 guidance
* Sees 2011 EBIT of $80-100 mln vs previous $55-95 mln
* Shares up 2.7 pct
COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 Danish shipping company
D/S Norden upgraded earnings guidance for 2011,
saying its dry-bulk business gained market share and it saw
prospects for a solid fourth quarter.
"After a sluggish first half of the year, the dry cargo
market regained some strength during the third quarter," Norden,
a dry-bulk and tanker operator with a fleet of 216 vessels, said
in a statement on Tuesday.
The main reasons for the better market conditions in the
third quarter were a considerable increase in iron ore exports
from Brazil to Asia and the return to normal of Australian coal
exports after the flooding of mines in early 2011, it said.
Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters that 2012 and
2013 would still be challenging and Norden would focus on
controlling costs.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $14.9
million in July-September from $44.9 million in the third
quarter last year.
The result fell below an average expectation of $15.9
million in a Reuters poll of analysts, whose EBIT estimates
ranged from a loss of $4 million to a profit of $30 million.
Norden raised its forecast for 2011 EBIT to a range of $80
million to $100 million from an earlier range of $55-95 million
and for full-year EBITDA to a range of $160 million to $180
million from $135-175 million.
"Both Dry Cargo and Tankers improved their operating
earnings in the quarter, and Dry Cargo continues to gain market
share," Mortensen said in the statement.
He said Norden had increased future contract coverage for
its fleet at satisfactory margins.
Shares in Norden traded up 2.7 percent at 154.10 crowns by
0823 GMT, against a 0.1 percent decline in the Copenhagen
bourse's blue chip index.
(Reporting by John Acher and Jakob Vesterager; Editing by David
Holmes)