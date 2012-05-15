* Q1 EBIT before writedowns $25 mln vs avg forecast $11 mln
* Q1 operating loss after writedowns $275 mln
* Company keeps 2012 EBITDA guidance, ups EBIT view
* Shares up 1.2 percent
(Adds CEO comment, background)
By John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, May 15 Danish shipping company D/S
Norden on Tuesday delivered stronger-than-expected
underlying profit for the first quarter but took a $300 million
writedown on the value of its fleet due to the global shipping
slump.
Norden, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, had already flagged
the discrepancy between book and market values of its ships, so
analysts said the writedown was not entirely unexpected and
underlying operating earnings beat forecasts.
"(The writedown) is a natural step in light of the squeezed
markets and decreasing vessel prices and reflects that Norden
contracted vessels also in the high markets in 2007-08," the
company said in a statement.
Norden's results contrasted with deepening losses last week
from Danish rival Torm which is fighting for survival
and trying to negotiate with banks over its $1.9 billion debts.
The downturn in global shipping is into its fourth year,
partly due to the weak economic climate as well as overcapacity
which has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels for many
operators.
But unlike some, Norden has managed to do a lot of business
for its dry-bulk vessels under contract at rates significantly
above weak spot market levels. Earnings from its tankers have
been on a par with its budgeted rates for 2012.
Norden said the writedowns did not affect operating
earnings, cash flows or loan agreements, and its financial
position remained "very strong."
Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen told Reuters that the
dry-bulk market was at its weakest in 25 years, which he said
could present opportunities for Norden to buy vessels.
"Norden's financial strength gives huge opportunities to buy
assets," Mortensen said. "We are looking at opportunities to
grow in both dry bulk and tankers."
Before the writedown, Norden's earnings before interest and
tax fell to $25 million from $30 million in the first quarter of
last year, against analysts' average expectation of a drop to
$11 million in a Reuters poll.
But with the writedown, operating losses for the quarter
were $275 million, against the same $30 million profit a year
earlier when there was no impairment charge.
Norden shares rose 1.2 percent by 1055 GMT, outpacing the
Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index, which was down 0.6
percent.
"It was a strong report as expected, basically in line with
what I had expected but better than consensus," said Dan Togo
Jensen at Handelsbanken Capital Markets who has a "Buy"
recommendation on Norden shares.
He said the writedown was triggered by impairment
calculations. "There is an opportunity to do this in a strong
quarter."
Norden's active core fleet increased by three vessels during
the quarter to 97 ships, in addition to which it had 129
chartered vessels at its disposal and 22 ships on order with
shipyards the end of the quarter, the company said.
Norden kept its guidance for full-year 2012 earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) steady at
range of $110 million to $150 million, but bumped up its
forecast for EBIT to a range of $20 million to $60 million from
an earlier $10 million to $50 million.
The upgrade of the EBIT guidance was a technical consequence
of lower expected depreciation, Handelsbanken's Jensen said.
($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)