COPENHAGEN Nov 15 Danish shipping company D/S Norden reported third-quarter profits slightly below expectations on Tuesday but raised guidance for full-year earnings based on what it said were prospects for a solid fourth quarter.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $14.9 million in July-September from $44.9 million in the third quarter last year.

The result missed an average expectation of a drop to $15.9 million in a Reuters poll of analysts whose EBIT estimates ranged from a loss of $4 million to a profit of $30 million.

D/S Norden raised its forecast for 2011 EBIT to a range of $80 million to $100 million from an earlier range of $55-95 million and for full-year EBITDA to a range of $160 million to $180 million from $135-175 million.

"Both Dry Cargo and Tankers improved their operating earnings in the quarter, and Dry Cargo continues to gain market shares," Chief Executive Carsten Mortensen said in the statement. (Reporting by John Acher)