COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Danish shipper D/S Norden reported a bigger-than-forecast drop in operating profits for the second quarter, hit by falling freight rates, and kept its guidance for 2011 results unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at the dry-bulk and tanker shipping group fell to $21.1 million in the three months to end-June from $86.5 million in the second quarter last year.

The result missed an average estimate of $26.1 million in a Reuters poll of analysts whose EBIT forecasts ranged from $17.0 million to $50.0 million.

"Norden maintains its expectations of an EBITDA of $135-175 million and an EBIT of $55-95 million," D/S Norden said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)