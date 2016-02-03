* More consolidation expected as sector matures - CEO
* Nordex to buy AWP, Gamesa in talks with Siemens
* Deals increase size, ability to lower turbine costs
By Christoph Steitz
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Mergers in the wind power
industry are expected to pick up markedly now the sector has
reached a stage where growth not crisis is the driver behind
consolidation, executives at turbine maker Nordex
said.
Wind turbine makers have weathered years of overcapacity and
losses and are now thriving on growth in demand in Europe and
the United States, which is in turn fuelling a long-expected
flurry of takeovers.
Nordex announced in October it was buying the wind power
business of Spain's Acciona for 785 million ($857
million). Gamesa, another Spanish company, said last
week it was in talks with Siemens to create the
world's biggest turbine maker.
The pace at which the sector is maturing is illustrated by
Germany's Senvion. India's Suzlon sold it to buyout
firm Centerbridge partners a year ago and sources say it is
already preparing for an initial public offering.
"This is not the endgame," Nordex Chief Financial Officer
Bernard Schaeferbarthold told Reuters in an interview, adding
that he expected more consolidation over the medium term.
By snapping up rivals, turbine makers are hoping to gain
scale and market share quickly in what has become a growing and
increasingly competitive sector. Demand is expected to have
grown 4 percent to 53.5 gigawatts in 2015, according to trade
association the Global Wind Energy Council.
Siemens, for example, would enter the French offshore wind
market, one of Europe's biggest, via the back door if it were to
buy Gamesa as it would get the Spanish company's 50-percent
stake in Adwen, a joint venture with Areva.
"Companies are now in a state where it makes sense (to
merge) and where they are not driven by desperation," Nordex
Chief Executive Lars Bondo Krogsgaard said, pointing to Nordex's
share price, which has increased seven-fold since 2013.
Through the Acciona deal, Nordex will gain access to markets
including India, Australia and Latin America, broadening its
reach beyond Europe and the United States, which account for the
vast majority of its sales now.
Getting bigger will also be key for lowering costs, one of
the industry's key targets in its race for more efficient
turbines, which in turn will make it more competitive vis-a-vis
conventional sources of energy such as gas and coal.
Nordex said the purchase of Acciona Wind Power could help it
lower the "levelised cost of energy" (LCOE) - the cost of an
installation over its lifetime divided by the power it produces
- by as much as 18 percent by 2018.
($1 = 0.9155 euros)
(Additional reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris; Editing by
David Clarke)