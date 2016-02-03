* More consolidation expected as sector matures - CEO

* Nordex to buy AWP, Gamesa in talks with Siemens

* Deals increase size, ability to lower turbine costs

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Mergers in the wind power industry are expected to pick up markedly now the sector has reached a stage where growth not crisis is the driver behind consolidation, executives at turbine maker Nordex said.

Wind turbine makers have weathered years of overcapacity and losses and are now thriving on growth in demand in Europe and the United States, which is in turn fuelling a long-expected flurry of takeovers.

Nordex announced in October it was buying the wind power business of Spain's Acciona for 785 million ($857 million). Gamesa, another Spanish company, said last week it was in talks with Siemens to create the world's biggest turbine maker.

The pace at which the sector is maturing is illustrated by Germany's Senvion. India's Suzlon sold it to buyout firm Centerbridge partners a year ago and sources say it is already preparing for an initial public offering.

"This is not the endgame," Nordex Chief Financial Officer Bernard Schaeferbarthold told Reuters in an interview, adding that he expected more consolidation over the medium term.

By snapping up rivals, turbine makers are hoping to gain scale and market share quickly in what has become a growing and increasingly competitive sector. Demand is expected to have grown 4 percent to 53.5 gigawatts in 2015, according to trade association the Global Wind Energy Council.

Siemens, for example, would enter the French offshore wind market, one of Europe's biggest, via the back door if it were to buy Gamesa as it would get the Spanish company's 50-percent stake in Adwen, a joint venture with Areva.

"Companies are now in a state where it makes sense (to merge) and where they are not driven by desperation," Nordex Chief Executive Lars Bondo Krogsgaard said, pointing to Nordex's share price, which has increased seven-fold since 2013.

Through the Acciona deal, Nordex will gain access to markets including India, Australia and Latin America, broadening its reach beyond Europe and the United States, which account for the vast majority of its sales now.

Getting bigger will also be key for lowering costs, one of the industry's key targets in its race for more efficient turbines, which in turn will make it more competitive vis-a-vis conventional sources of energy such as gas and coal.

Nordex said the purchase of Acciona Wind Power could help it lower the "levelised cost of energy" (LCOE) - the cost of an installation over its lifetime divided by the power it produces - by as much as 18 percent by 2018. ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Additional reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris; Editing by David Clarke)